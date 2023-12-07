Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Gem & mineral society is holding a Holiday Boutique

 
Last updated 12/7/2023 at 7:55pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society will hold a Holiday Boutique open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 in its main meeting room at 123 W. Alvarado St.

Items for sale include gem and mineral jewelry, unique earth science gifts and ancient fossil and mineral specimens sold by the society's members. Visitors can enjoy a relaxing holiday shopping event while they find delightful surprises and sparkling stones!

The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Museum and special gift shop will be open at the same time. Admission is free. For more information call 760-728-1130.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.

 

