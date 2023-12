Liza, left, and Sydnee are a Maltipoo blend and are a bonded pair. Liza weighs 7 lbs. and Sydnee (who is believed to be her mother) weighs 8 lbs. They are very loving and are estimated to be about 2 and 4 years old, respectively. If anyone would like to meet this adoptable duo, they can email [email protected]. Village News/Courtesy photo