Sheriff's Log
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:42pm
Dec. 3
2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arson: structure/forest land
Dec. 4
2200 blk Via Monserate Burglary - Residential
4100 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property
S. Main @ College St. Arrest - Follow up investigation - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Armed robbery
Dec. 5
1300 blk Via Feliz Petty theft - Pocket picking
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Trespassing - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, contempt of court order, vandalism
2500 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Medical Examiners case - Death
2700 blk Los Alisos Dr. Report of child abuse
2700 blk Secret Lake Ln. Petty theft - All other larceny
Ranger Rd. and Reche Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft
900 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Suspicious person - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs
Dec. 6
38100 blk De Luz Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny - Stolen card or document
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault w/ deadly weapon: not a firearm
1900 blk E. Mission Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway
E. Mission Rd. @ Macadamia Dr. Found property
1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Possess weapon/etc at K-12 school - Lethal cutting instrument
600 blk E. Elder St. Simple battery
Dec. 7
1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - Possess large capacity magazine
1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Vandalism - Vehicle - $400 or more
1700 blk Woodbrook Ln. Medical Examiners case - Death
1700 blk Reche Rd. Misc. incidents - Illegal possession of controlled substance
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Use/under the influence of controlled substance
1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
800 blk Olive Ave. Arrest - Probation violation: rearrest/revoke
300 blk Arroyo Vista Citizens arrest - Battery on person
Dec. 8
3000 blk Via Montevina Grand theft: money/labor/property
1800 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft
5500 blk Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation
3100 blk Olive Hill Rd. Report - Violate domestic violence court order
1700 blk Reche Rd. Burglary - Commercial
3600 blk Lake Garden Dr. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ serious injury
Dec. 9
200 blk Ash St. Sexual battery
1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft from motor vehicle
5100 blk 5th St. Burglary - Commercial
2200 blk Reche Rd. Found property
1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
Dec. 10
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway
Reader Comments(0)