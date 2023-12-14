Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 5:42pm



Dec. 3

2100 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Arson: structure/forest land

Dec. 4

2200 blk Via Monserate Burglary - Residential

4100 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property

S. Main @ College St. Arrest - Follow up investigation - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Armed robbery

Dec. 5

1300 blk Via Feliz Petty theft - Pocket picking

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Trespassing - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, contempt of court order, vandalism

2500 blk Rainbow Valley Blvd. Medical Examiners case - Death

2700 blk Los Alisos Dr. Report of child abuse

2700 blk Secret Lake Ln. Petty theft - All other larceny

Ranger Rd. and Reche Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft

900 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Suspicious person - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs

Dec. 6

38100 blk De Luz Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny - Stolen card or document

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault w/ deadly weapon: not a firearm

1900 blk E. Mission Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway

E. Mission Rd. @ Macadamia Dr. Found property

1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Possess weapon/etc at K-12 school - Lethal cutting instrument

600 blk E. Elder St. Simple battery

Dec. 7

1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - Possess large capacity magazine

1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Vandalism - Vehicle - $400 or more

1700 blk Woodbrook Ln. Medical Examiners case - Death

1700 blk Reche Rd. Misc. incidents - Illegal possession of controlled substance

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Use/under the influence of controlled substance

1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

800 blk Olive Ave. Arrest - Probation violation: rearrest/revoke

300 blk Arroyo Vista Citizens arrest - Battery on person

Dec. 8

3000 blk Via Montevina Grand theft: money/labor/property

1800 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle w/out owners consent/vehicle theft

5500 blk Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation

3100 blk Olive Hill Rd. Report - Violate domestic violence court order

1700 blk Reche Rd. Burglary - Commercial

3600 blk Lake Garden Dr. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ serious injury

Dec. 9

200 blk Ash St. Sexual battery

1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft from motor vehicle

5100 blk 5th St. Burglary - Commercial

2200 blk Reche Rd. Found property

1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Suspicious person - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Dec. 10

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway

 

