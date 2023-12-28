Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

NCFPD approves lease agreement with CalFire for dozer on Station 3 land

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2023 at 2:49pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had been discussing a lease agreement to house a CalFire dozer barn at NCFPD Station 3 in Rainbow. An actual lease agreement was approved at the Tuesday, Dec. 12, NCFPD board meeting.

The 5-0 vote approves a tentative lease agreement in which CalFire will pay $1,000,000 for the construction of the dozer barn and will lease the space for $1,560 per month. The board action also directed NCFPD staff to execute a change order in the construction contract wi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023