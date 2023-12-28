NCFPD approves lease agreement with CalFire for dozer on Station 3 land

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had been discussing a lease agreement to house a CalFire dozer barn at NCFPD Station 3 in Rainbow. An actual lease agreement was approved at the Tuesday, Dec. 12, NCFPD board meeting.

The 5-0 vote approves a tentative lease agreement in which CalFire will pay $1,000,000 for the construction of the dozer barn and will lease the space for $1,560 per month. The board action also directed NCFPD staff to execute a change order in the construction contract wi...