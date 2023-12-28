Sandia Creek Drive bridge construction to restart June 2024

Sandra Jacobson, Ph.D.

California Trout

Director, South Coast and Sierra Regions

The Sandia Creek Drive bridge replacement project over the Santa Margarita River two miles north of Fallbrook is anticipated to restart construction in June 2024 with a new pivoted design arching over the river close to the existing structure.

What started as a fish passage project for endangered steelhead trout in the Santa Margarita River, led by CalTrout and funded by state and federal agencies, is an important multi-benefit community project tha...