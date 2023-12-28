Assemblymember Marie Waldron

75th District

Bills passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor usually go into effect Jan. 1 of the following year. Here are just a few:

Business-related laws

· California’s hourly minimum wage will increase to $16 for most workers on Jan. 1 and to $20 for fast food workers in April. Wages for healthcare workers will increase gradually to $25 by 2033

· Employers will be prohibited from asking about an employee’s prior or current off-site cannabis use

· Employees will now be entitled to a minimum of five paid sick days each year

· Retailers will be required to have a gender-neutral toy section

· Manufacturers will be required to provide consumers and repair shops with parts or instructions to repair devices valued over $50

· Hidden fees will have to be disclosed, including for hotels, short-term rentals and food delivery services.

Firearms-related laws

· New restrictions will be placed on concealed carry permit holders, despite the recent Supreme Court ruling

· An 11% tax will be placed on firearms and ammunition

Criminal penalties

· Child sex trafficking will now be defined as a serious felony, allowing life sentences for repeat offenders

· Prison sentences for those trafficking over a kilo of fentanyl will be enhanced

· The statute of limitations to receive damages for victims of childhood sexual assault will be eliminated

· Penalties for those using swastikas or other hate symbols at schools, religious institutions, cemeteries and other locations will increase

Others

· Local jurisdictions will no longer be able to ban cruising

· Landlords will only be allowed to charge one month’s rent as a security deposit

· Counties will have more leeway to put those suffering from severe mental illness into treatment or temporary psychiatric holds

For better or worse, these are just a few new laws for 2024. The Legislature returns to Sacramento Jan. 3 – many more are on the way.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R- Valley Center, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the cities of Poway, Santee, portions of the City of San Diego, and most of rural eastern and northern San Diego County.