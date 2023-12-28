Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

Nonpartisan voters – What you need to know to vote for President

 
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 2:19pm



Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Calling all registered nonpartisan voters! If you want to vote for president in the March 5, 2024, primary election, you must inform the Registrar’s office which crossover party ballot you want by Jan. 5 so it is included in the initial mailing of ballots going out the week of Feb. 4.

Otherwise, you will automatically receive a nonpartisan ballot in the mail, and it will not show the presidential primary contest or candidates.

The Registrar’s office sent the County’s nearly 490,000 nonpartisan registered voters a pre-paid return...



