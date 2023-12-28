Safeguarding streets with crime lab grant

$500,000 funding to fight impaired driving

The Sheriff's Dept. Elf on a Shelf, Deputy Tinsel, checks out all their technology at the Crime Lab. Village News/Courtesy photo

SD Sheriffs Media Relations

In the spirit of giving, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Regional Crime Laboratory is unwrapping a $517, 374 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

This festive windfall is set to sprinkle some serious holiday magic on our efforts against impaired driving.

To ensure our roads stay merry and bright throughout the year, the money will be used in funding two full-time Crime Lab Criminalists specializing in the analysis of biological samples for the presence of drugs and alcohol. Their findings will help in the prosecution of Driving Und...