Classified AdsDirectoryContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FWC to hold mahjong fundraiser, Jan. 26

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/4/2024 at 3:28pm



FALLBROOK – The ladies at the Fallbrook Woman's Club are at it again, their "Mahjong with Friends" fundraiser will be held at their clubhouse on Friday, Jan. 26 at 238 W. Mission Road.

Participants can either gather a team of four or sign up solo and organizers will do the rest in getting them onto a team. The $25 fee includes lunch and beverages, opportunity baskets and prizes.

Doors open at 11:15, play begins at noon. For tickets or more information, contact Linda Lovett at 310 569-1905 or [email protected].

Fallbrook Woman’s Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at a.m. For more information follow them on Facebook or visit https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2024 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2024