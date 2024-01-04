FWC to hold mahjong fundraiser, Jan. 26

FALLBROOK – The ladies at the Fallbrook Woman's Club are at it again, their "Mahjong with Friends" fundraiser will be held at their clubhouse on Friday, Jan. 26 at 238 W. Mission Road.

Participants can either gather a team of four or sign up solo and organizers will do the rest in getting them onto a team. The $25 fee includes lunch and beverages, opportunity baskets and prizes.

Doors open at 11:15, play begins at noon. For tickets or more information, contact Linda Lovett at 310 569-1905 or [email protected].

Fallbrook Woman’s Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at a.m. For more information follow them on Facebook or visit https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.