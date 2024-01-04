Fallbrook Propane Gas Company seeks artists

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the "Celebrate! Holidays & Family Traditions" art competition is calling for entries.

Any artistic medium may be submitted. Artwork should be no larger than 24 inches on any side. See entry rules for more detailed information. Entries must be delivered to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Saturday, Jan. 27.

In three categories, two-dimensional and three-dimensional cash prizes will be awarded in each for first place – $300, second place – $200 and third place – $100.

The photography category cash prizes are first place – $150, second place – $125 and third place – $100. Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a cash prize of $100 for their "Chamber Pick."

The entries in the competition will be on display at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, 111 S. Main Avenue, from Feb. 1-23.

The People's Choice Award can be voted on during February at the Chamber office as well.

To register or request the Rules and Entry Form, contact Anita Kimzey at 714-222-2462 or email [email protected].

Rules and entry forms can be picked up at: Fallbrook Propane Gas Company; Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce; Green Art House at 1075 S. Mission Road, Suite D;

The Gallery; Fallbrook Art Association at 119 N. Main Avenue, or download online from http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, Event Coordinator.