Victories in 2023

Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones

California's 40th Senate District

As we reflect on 2023, I’m proud of the number of wins we had this year. Here’s a recap of our top accomplishments:

Keeping our communities safe from sexually violent predators: As the state keeps dumping sexually violent predators (SVPs) into our communities, I requested an audit of Liberty Healthcare, the private contractor that oversees the failing SVP program. The audit passed unanimously with bipartisan support. The audit will tell us how Liberty Healthcare fails to keep the public safe and where the money we pay them is going.

Holding sex traffickers accountable: I co authored SB 14, which makes sex trafficking of a minor a serious felony. Despite initial opposition from radical Democrats on the Assembly Public Safety Committee, we got the bill passed with bipartisan support and signed into law.

Funding for fentanyl enforcement: I secured $1 million in funding for the San Diego Sheriff’s fentanyl enforcement operations. This money will be used to investigate criminal organizations involved in the distribution of illicit fentanyl, disrupting their operations, and securing criminal convictions.

Helping constituents: This year, my office has helped over 1,400 constituents with various issues including unemployment benefits, problems with the DMV, insurance coverage, and tax questions. If you need help with a state agency, contact my office here.

Have a happy, healthy, and successful 2024!

It is an honor to serve as your State Senator.