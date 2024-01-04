Riverside County Sheriff drug smuggling investigation nets nine arrests

RIVERSIDE COUNTY – Nine people were arrested after the Riverside County Sheriff’s department conducted the “largest investigation in years” to solve the issue of drug smuggling into the jails.

In October 2023, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s Corrections Investigation Bureau began an investigation into inmates coordinating with persons outside of the jail facilities to smuggle narcotics into the jail. Through the course of this investigation, several suspects were identified who were smuggling in fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Multiple search warrants were served...