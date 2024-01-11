Fallbrook Garden Club to learn about pruning trees in January program

FALLBROOK – Jose Mercado, a certified arborist, will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club's Tuesday, Jan. 30, general meeting.

Mercado is founder, executive director and past president of the Hispanic Arborist Association, where education and safety of tree workers matters. His passion is the care of trees. From his 38 years of experience, Mercado will share techniques of pruning trees.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, at 12:30 p.m. for the social time; at 1 p.m. for the business meeting; at 2 p.m. for the program. The public is welcome; stop by the membership table for a guest name tag. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

FGC is a member of National Garden Clubs Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs Inc. and California Garden Clubs Inc. Palomar District.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.