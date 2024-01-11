Chamber sets dates for 2024 events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has announced the dates for its 2024 events. The Avocado Festival this year will be on Sunday, April 21. The chamber’s Community Expo will be on Friday, May 17, while its Awards and Installation Luncheon takes place Wednesday, June 5.

The chamber’s Annual Golf Tournament is set for Friday, Sept. 20 and the State of the Chamber event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Fallbrook Harvest Faire will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, and the Village Artisan Faire on Saturday, Nov. 30. The date for the 48th Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 7.

For more information about these events, go to http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.