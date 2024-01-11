Looking forward to 2024!

With all the unrest in the world, I believe 2024 is going to be a great year for Reeder Media, Village News and Valley News. I'm really looking forward to it.

We just delivered our 2024 SW Riverside Sourcebook, full of so many things to do and enjoy in Southwest Riverside County.

Our staff did a beautiful job. I couldn't be more proud. We have so much to be thankful for. Pick up your free copy around town. We are starting production and editorial on both SWR and the Greater Fallbrook Area Sourcebook.

In 2024, Valley News and Village News are expanding and launching new websites. We are going to add new value-added features to our Sourcebook magazines online.

There is really too much to announce right now, but watch out in 2024! Your North San Diego County and SW Regional news leader is stepping it up in 2024.

If anyone is interested in advertising opportunities or coming alongside us in any way, please call our office at 760-723-7319 and ask for Julie.