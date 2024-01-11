RTFH calls for more point in time count volunteers

More San Diego County residents needed for crucial regional count

SAN DIEGO – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) is in need of more volunteers for the upcoming 2024 Point in Time Count on Jan. 25. This HUD (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) required activity is a great way to get involved, give back and make an impact for residents of San Diego County.

“We’re looking for people across the region to join us for this vital activity,” RTFH CEO Tamera Kohler said. “Although we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm so far, there are areas around the county where we need additional volunteers to join us on the 25th.”

T...