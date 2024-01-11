Statement on State Bill 2 (SB 2)

New law went into effect Jan. 1

San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept.

California Senate Bill 2 (SB 2) went into effect Jan. 1. SB 2 establishes new statewide standards for issuing concealed weapons licenses (CCW) and public carry regulations by amending and adding multiple Penal Code sections relating to firearms.

On Dec. 20, 2023, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a preliminary injunction in two companion cases, May v. Bonta and Carralero v. Bonta. The court order prohibits enforcement of specific SB 2 provisions that prohibit the carry of concealed weapons in certain "sensitive places."

While the court order remains in effect, the following Penal Code sections are not enforceable against any individuals with permits to carry a concealed weapon issued under Penal Code sections 26150 or 26155: 26230(a)(7-13); 26230(a)(15-17); 26230(a)(19-20); 26230(a)(22-23); 26230(a)(26); and 26230 as it pertains to parking areas. The court's order is limited to the identified sections. All remaining provisions of SB 2 took effect Jan. 1.

The Sheriff's Department's Licensing Division processes applications for San Diego County CCW licenses. A thorough background check is conducted along with a verification of residency before a decision is made to issue or deny the license. For more information regarding current CCW licensing standards and required documentation, go to https://www.sdsheriff.gov/i-want-to/get-a-permit-or-license.

All current CCW holders and applicants should have received a letter from the Sheriff's Department detailing the upcoming changes. We will continue to monitor any litigation related to SB 2.