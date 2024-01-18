Linda Traut lived March 9, 1944, to Dec. 25, 2023.

On Christmas morning, we lost the matriarch of our family.

Linda was beautiful, loving and kind to the people in her life. She loved to entertain and get together with her friends at her home. Her love for her family was paramount. If her family needed help, she was right there by their side, wherever, doing whatever was needed.

Linda moved to Fallbrook when she was 10 years old. She grew up loving horses and always ready to ride! When she met her husband Lee, she converted him to a horseman. They spent many, many hours riding the trails of Fallbrook.

Linda was very active in her community and an astute business woman. She and her husband, Lee, owned Fallbrook Oil Company. She was active in the old Fallbrook Riders Club and with the Fallbrook Trails Council.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband Lee Sr., her loving son, Lee Jr., her special daughter-in-law Gwen and her beautiful grandchildren Skyler and Cole. A celebration of life will be held on a date TBD.