San Diego Weekly Gas Price Update

DALLAS – Average gasoline prices in San Diego have fallen 12.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 784 stations in San Diego.

Prices in San Diego are 15.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.89 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in San Diego was priced at $3.86/g yesterday while the most expensive was $6.09/g, a difference of $2.23/g. The lowest p...