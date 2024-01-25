County Action Plan Update

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) will present Meghan Kelly and Ariel Hamburger in a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. They are staff of the San Diego Sustainability Planning Division of the County Planning and Development Services Department.

Kelly and Hamburger will present information on the county’s Draft Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP outlines measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the unincorporated areas of the county and county operations to reach a goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

Kelly holds two Masters degrees in Environmental Science and Policy and Business Administration and has diverse post-baccalaureate work experience in the environmental resource management and sustainability sectors.

Hamburger is a land use/environmental planner. She has cultivated relationships with city and county planners to integrate more public health-related language and goals into Community Plan Updates, General Plans, Specific Plans, Active Transportation Plans, Climate Action Plans, Environmental Justice Elements, and other relevant planning documents.

The county’s plan has lost twice in court over the failure to include transportation which is the main greenhouse gas emitter in the county. There will be an opportunity to ask if this plan is different.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all-volunteer group. FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation on the last Tuesday of every month except December. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group’s e-blast at fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.