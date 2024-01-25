FCPG recommends Orange Avenue stop sign at Kalmia Street

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has recommended that the County of San Diego provide a stop control for northbound Orange Avenue traffic at Kalmia Street.

The recommendation was approved on a 12-0 vote Jan. 16. Steve Brown and Tom Harrington were absent. Roy Moosa, who chairs the planning group’s Circulation Committee, abstained.

“That just came from somebody who has concerns,” said FCPG Chair Eileen Delaney.

If a community member desires a regulatory change for a public road and the request is made to the county’s Department of Public Works, DPW will ask the appropriate community planning or sponsor group for input. Any proposed regulatory change will be brought to the county’s Traffic Advisory Committee, which will make a recommendation for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. The county supervisors will need to adopt the ordinance with the regulatory change.

DPW took the request for the stop sign to the Fallbrook planning group. “We agreed,” Delaney said.

Kalmia Street is the north end of Orange Avenue, so Orange Avenue through traffic already has the right-of-way. Traffic guidelines call for a stop sign if the safe approach speed is less than 10 mph and a yield sign if the safe approach speed is between 10 mph and 20 mph.

The request to the planning group did not include traffic volume or accident data. A traffic survey will be conducted prior to the stop sign request being reviewed by the TAC, and if any recent reported collisions occurred at the intersection, data including the time of day and the cause of each collision will be included in the report to the TAC.