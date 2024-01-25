Soper joins Legacy Endowment Board

FALLBROOK – Local banking expert and vice president with Wells Fargo Laurene Soper joins Legacy Endowment Community Foundation's Board of Directors as its newest member advocating for North County's nonprofit sector, expanding Legacy's roster of community and civic leaders to nine individuals.

Soper possesses both a broad and specific range of financial expertise. In August 2023, she celebrated 25 years with Wells Fargo, and was with the Bank of Boston for the previous seven years. While having a primary focus in banking management, operations, and training, she also holds a bachelor's degree in applied management and business administration, graduating Summa Cum Laude from Grand Canyon University.

While Temecula is her home, her board and nonprofit volunteer experience is shared between there and Fallbrook, with a good many organizations having the benefit of her expertise such as The Make a Difference, One by One Foundation, Murrieta Valley Library Foundation, God's Fan Club – Project Touch.

Introduced to Legacy by current Director and Grants Committee Chair Laura Holck, Soper has served on the Grants Committee for the past two years. "I've had the ability to see first-hand how Legacy has become a leading funder in the area, supporting nonprofits who need an extra measure of help to advance their programs, services, and special initiatives," said Soper.

"I know Legacy Endowment holds and manages a variety of endowment funds generously supporting organizations to help seniors, families, veterans, and disabled individuals. It's been a pleasure to participate on the Grants Committee to see this working in action. In my new role, I think I can help bring a greater awareness to what Legacy Endowment is doing in helping people understand how they can support their favorite nonprofits in the community, filling societal needs to improve area needs, and doing so in perpetuity, even after we're gone," added Soper.

Legacy Endowment will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and has substantially grown its assets to more than $16.5 million, usually distributing between $500,00 and $600,000 each year to a variety of worthy organizations.

"Highly personal, regional community foundations like Legacy can stay close to their donors and stakeholders, offering a more personalized experience when it comes to bringing their dreams and visions to fruition for a better future," noted Legacy's Board Chair, Rachel Mason.

"From that viewpoint, we understand the community's needs better, and value what donors are choosing as important to them. These are individuals who have built up a lifetime of assets through their hard work and conscientious financial planning. They want to see their legacy distributed to the causes they have always loved," said Mason. "We become the trusted stewards of their charitable intentions and as such, we are responsible for making sure we provide a safe and productive investment haven for their choices."

"Laurene is going to be a wonderful asset to our Board team," said Jean Larsen, Legacy's executive director. "She's already highly attuned to community needs through her banking and volunteer relationship, and she possesses excellent networking skills to help serve those in need. I know all the board members join me in a very warm welcome."

For more information about Legacy Endowment Community Foundation, their website can be found at https://legacyendowment.org/ or contact 760-941-8646.

Submitted by Legacy Endowment Community Foundation.