Girl Scouts San Diego kicks off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Program, Jan. 28

SAN DIEGO – On Sunday, Jan. 28, Girl Scouts San Diego will kick off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Program in San Diego and Imperial counties. Through Sunday, March 10, Girl Scouts and troops will rally their communities, neighbors, and friends to support the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program by purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, which are available in nine varieties and cost $6 per package.

One-hundred percent of Girl Scout Cookie Program proceeds stay local, making the magic of Girl Scouting available and affordable in San Diego and Imperial counties. Cookie program funding benefits more than 24,000 youth and adult members through year-round leadership development programs, volunteer training, outdoor adventures at Girl Scout summer camp, property upkeep, financial assistance, and more.

“This year, more than 9,500 resourceful Girl Scout entrepreneurs will engage in the cookie program,” said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego. “The 2024 program theme, Unbox the Future, speaks to overcoming the barriers that often keep girls boxed in. The impact of the cookie program is tremendous; Girl Scouts are equipped with vital and out-of-the-box entrepreneurial and life skills that help prepare them for a limitless, equitable future.”

Through the cookie program, girls learn five essential life and business skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – while growing in confidence and leadership. They also earn individual rewards and troop funding for travel, community service projects, and badge workshops.

Community members can also support local Girl Scouts this season by donating cookie packages for Operation Thin Mints (OTM), a service project that originated in San Diego and has benefitted military troops and veterans for more than two decades. Since 2002, Girl Scout troops and their generous cookie customers have sent more than 4 million packages of America’s favorite cookies and handwritten notes of support to thousands of military veterans and deployed overseas troops via OTM.

The 2024 cookie program lineup includes classics like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Trefoils ®, Tagalongs®, and other fan favorites. Starting Sunday, Jan. 28, unbox the future for young entrepreneurs by ordering Girl Scout Cookies, and support life-changing programs in San Diego and Imperial counties. Girls will accept orders in person and via Digital Cookie® to personally deliver cookies to local customers or for direct shipment.

Cookie Program key dates:

Sunday, Jan. 28 – Girl Scout Cookie Program begins in San Diego and Imperial counties

Friday, Feb. 9 – Cookie booths open. Consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them

Friday-Sunday, Feb. 16-18 – Cookies on Tap Weekend, presented by Girl Scouts San Diego, takes place at breweries and brewpubs across San Diego County

Sunday, March 10 – Girl Scout Cookie Program ends

Saturday, May 4 – OTM Sendoff and Family Festival returns aboard the USS Midway, where cookie program entrepreneurs and their families celebrate the success of the Operation Thin Mint program

To learn more about Girl Scouts San Diego and its cookie program, visit sdgirlscouts.org/cookies.