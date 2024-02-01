In loving memory of Larry Pierce Knight, born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 5, 1942, and died Jan. 22, 2024, in Fallbrook, Calif. at the age of 81.

Larry grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, attended St. Louis Country Day School, and graduated from St. Louis University with a B.A.in Political Science. Larry had an illustrious career in sales and marketing in the chemical and electronics industries. He was also chairman of the Microwave Integrated Circuits (MIC) Workshop, an international symposium for the purpose of interface between production and design in the microwave circuits industry.

His ability to genuinely connect with people was a unique character trait that laid a foundation for success in his career and life as he created friendships with people all over the world.

Over the last 38 years, Larry focused on creating a home that would house memories for all his family. Casa Knight is a much-loved destination for family and friends all over the world.

Throughout all his life, Larry had a passion for traveling and photography and in his later years entertained his loved ones with stories of his unique adventures. In high school he was a talented athlete and excelled in football, baseball, track, and wrestling. He became an excellent barefoot water skier. In recent years, he enjoyed playing golf. Larry was a devout Christian and studied the Bible all his life.

Larry was a devoted husband to his wife of nearly 49 years, a loving father to his four children, and a caring grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, and father-in-law.

Preceded in death by his father, William Allen Knight, Jr. MD; mother Annabel Pierce Knight; brother William Allen Knight III, MD; son Iain Alexander Knight.

Survived by his loving wife Monica E. Knight, sister Mary Anne Knight, son Christopher L. Knight (Lilly), daughters Alexia E. K. Mowry (Nicholas) and Caroline K. Knight (Michael Kershaw); five grandchildren, Spencer 22, Claire 20, Hannah 16, Jack 11, and Sophie 8; 14 nieces and nephews and 30 great-nieces and -nephews.

A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at Fallbrook Presbyterian, which is now SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook at noon on Friday, Feb. 9 following a private burial at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Parkinson's Foundation, The American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice in his memory.

Larry’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those he touched, and he will be remembered fondly for his warmth, kindness, and the indelible mark he left on the lives of all who were fortunate to know him. May he rest in eternal peace.