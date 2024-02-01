SDG&E urges caution around downed power lines

SAN DIEGO – With the current rainstorm over the region, San Diego Gas & Electric urged the public to exercise caution around downed power lines.

During rainstorms, power lines may become damaged or fall, potentially posing a threat to those nearby. It is crucial for customers to stay safe, be vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid potential dangers associated with downed power lines.

SDG&E recommended customers follow the following safety measures.

Stay away from down lines.

Always assume that downed power lines are energized. Keep a safe distance and do not attempt to approach or touch the downed line.

Call SDG&E and 911.

If you come across a downed power line, call 911 and SDG&E at 800-411-7343. Do not attempt to handle the situation yourself.

If in your car, remain inside and do not attempt to leave your vehicle. Call 911 and SDG&E at 800-411-7343.

SDG&E said its top priority is the safety of its customers and employees, which is why it has crews on standby ready to report to any downed power lines or power outages. If you see SDG&E crews working in the field, slow down and move over a lane, if possible.

For more information, visit http://SDGEnews.com.

Submitted by San Diego Gas & Electric.