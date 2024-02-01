Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CHP increases presence in Fallbrook

Julie Reeder and Tony Campbell | Last updated Feb 01, 2024 10:39pm0
A CHP officer pulls over a driver on South Mission near Clemmens Lane. Village News photo

The California Highway Patrol has increased their presence in Fallbrook, according to CHP motorcycle Officer Zach Fullmer who was out patrolling and watching for speeders on South Mission Road with fellow Officer Wade Bartholomew on Saturday, Jan. 27. There was also a CHP car in the area that morning as well.

To view the CHP in action, go to https://youtu.be/2WjHtrVTdOk.

Officer Fulmer said they are trying to come to Fallbrook a couple of times a week as a result of the community requesting support.

"We heard from Fallbrook at a Community Outreach Meeting that more presence was needed," said Officer Fullmer. He talked about how challenging it is for drivers to come out from businesses and side streets onto South Mission, especially when people are speeding.

