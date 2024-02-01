Fallbrook Chamber announces February events

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They include:

Monday, Feb. 5 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8 – SunUpper at Chamber office, hosted by Mary Kay/Cindy Gobrecht, 9 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 – Business Breakfast Club, 9 a.m. (location TBD)

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – SunDowner hosted by Fallbrook Village Rotary Club at Fallbrook Regional Health District office on Brandon Road, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29 – Dinner Mob at Harry’s Sports Bar & Grill, 5 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.