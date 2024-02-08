It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Matthew John Gausepohl, who passed away on Jan. 12, 2024, at the age of 48.

Matthew was born on March 23, 1975, to John and Kathy Gausepohl. Matthew was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1993 and attended LBCC. Matthew joined his father's insurance agency and brother's mortgage business, launching a successful career. His ability to foster positive connections was a strength many of his clients acknowledged.

In 2008, Matthew married Michelle Azevedo. They were blessed with two amazing children, Luke (12) and Ethan (9). Everyone who knew Matthew knew how much he loved his family and how passionate he was about sports. The high points of Matthew's life were family get-togethers and coaching his sons in various youth sports.

His love for baseball began on the T-ball fields connecting him to a lifetime of great memories. Matthew was blessed to have numerous friendships that shared a passion for sports. Whether watching games or meeting on the courts/fields, Matthew was in his element.

Matthew's outgoing personality made him easy to love. His absence will be deeply felt and his memory will live on in the hearts of many who loved him.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Michelle; his two boys, Luke and Ethan; parents John and Kathy Gausepohl; brother Eric Gausepohl; sister Kelly Caravelli; niece Christina Caravelli; along with numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, in-laws and countless friends.

The memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Church in Fallbrook on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. 450 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook.