Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NCFPD responds to fully engulfed vehicle fire

Courtesy NCFPD | Last updated Feb 10, 2024 3:15pm0
Share
Courtesy of NCFPD count

A Chevy work truck was fully engulfed in flames before North County Fire arrived on the scene and extinguished it.

North County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of the 400 block of Via Monserate in Fallbrook on February 9, 2024, at 10:13 am. NCFPD crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevy work truck fully engulfed by fire spreading to another vehicle. NCFPD quickly contained the fire, after arriving on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Thankfully no one was injured from this incident.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 02/11/2024 07:55