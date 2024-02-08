NCFPD responds to fully engulfed vehicle fire

North County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the area of the 400 block of Via Monserate in Fallbrook on February 9, 2024, at 10:13 am. NCFPD crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevy work truck fully engulfed by fire spreading to another vehicle. NCFPD quickly contained the fire, after arriving on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Thankfully no one was injured from this incident.