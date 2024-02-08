Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Workers of the Week have goals

Taco Bell Manager Gabby Lopez, left, prepares to end her shift with service champion Melissa Garcia, getting ready to balance out the register. Lopez's goal is to make her restaurant become a 5 Star store and work her way up to become the next District Manager. Garcia's goal, after graduating from Fallbrook High School, is to go to college and become a nurse at Temecula Valley Hospital; for now, she will work on becoming location manager. Taco Bell is located at 1131 South Mission Road, Fallbrook. Village News/David Landry photo

