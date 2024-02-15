Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Calling all FUHS grads of '74

The FUHS 50th Reunion for the Class of ’74 is happening on Aug. 3, with some special pre- and post-events in the works. Let’s get together and reconnect with old friends, share our stories, have dinner together, listen to our music and dance the night away at the Pala Mesa Resort.

Discounted tickets are available until March 31, so if you have not already registered, now is the time! Contact the Reunion Committee for more information at [email protected].

Linda Giannelli

(formerly from Bonsall)

