Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years. Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer

(Mom gave the boys gingerbread cookie dough to make their own little gingerbread men. She took them out of the oven and set them on the counter)...

Mom: "Oh no! I think these gingerbread men are getting jumpy as they cool down! Is anyone here a fast runner to catch them if they run out of the house?"

Jameson (matter-of-factly): "That's why I made a lobster. They don't run."

_______________

(While trick-or-treating)...

Seamus: "My taste buds are growling for sugar."

_______________

Seamus, at age 3: "If I say I want apples and crackers, that means I really want apples and cheese. If I say I want just crackers, that means I want apples. If I say I want apples, that means I want crackers."

Mom: "Ummmm...OK. So what does it mean if you ask for apples and crackers?"

Seamus: "That means I want milk."