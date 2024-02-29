Sheriff Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

Feb. 18

1800 blk Fallbrook Oaks Ct. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

Feb. 19

100 blk S. Main Ave. Stolen vehicle/take vehicle without owner's consent

Feb. 20

Tenaja Truck Trail Lost article

200 blk Oberlander Way Burglary - Residential

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance

Feb. 21

3300 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance

700 blk Maravilla Ln. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

800 blk Porter St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Felony bench warrant

1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Petty theft - From vehicle

Feb. 22

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Citizens arrest - Shoplifting, obstruct/resist peace officer/emer. medical technician

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felony bench warrant

3600 blk Alta Vista Dr. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.

3300 blk Sunset Dr. Missing person at risk

Pala Rd./S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance

Feb. 23

600 blk De Luz Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Burglary - Residential - Stolen vehicle/take vehicle without owner's consent

2200 blk Berwick Woods Burglary - Residential

Feb. 24

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Subject stop - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

300 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Petty theft

400 blk Alturas Rd. Missing/runaway juvenile

300 blk N. Main Ave. Battery - Assault with a deadly weapon: Not a firearm

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.

Feb. 25

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, failure to provide financial responsibility of vehicle to peace officer, expired registration

Bonsall Rape