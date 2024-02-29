Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
Feb. 18
1800 blk Fallbrook Oaks Ct. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
Feb. 19
100 blk S. Main Ave. Stolen vehicle/take vehicle without owner's consent
Feb. 20
Tenaja Truck Trail Lost article
200 blk Oberlander Way Burglary - Residential
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - From motor vehicle
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance
Feb. 21
3300 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance
700 blk Maravilla Ln. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
800 blk Porter St. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Felony bench warrant
1000 blk Morro Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Petty theft - From vehicle
Feb. 22
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Citizens arrest - Shoplifting, obstruct/resist peace officer/emer. medical technician
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felony bench warrant
3600 blk Alta Vista Dr. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.
3300 blk Sunset Dr. Missing person at risk
Pala Rd./S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance
Feb. 23
600 blk De Luz Rd. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Burglary - Residential - Stolen vehicle/take vehicle without owner's consent
2200 blk Berwick Woods Burglary - Residential
Feb. 24
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Subject stop - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
300 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Petty theft
400 blk Alturas Rd. Missing/runaway juvenile
300 blk N. Main Ave. Battery - Assault with a deadly weapon: Not a firearm
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.
Feb. 25
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, failure to provide financial responsibility of vehicle to peace officer, expired registration
Bonsall Rape
