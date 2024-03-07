Car drives into Fallbrook restaurant

The restaurant is next door to Anytime Fitness, where a person drove into the building last month

At about 9:30 am, this morning, Sunday, March 10, a woman, reported to be a senior, drove her car into the building of Yumi Sushi at 855 S. Main. This is the second incident in a month where a car drove into a building. Last month a person drove into the fitness studio next door to Yumi Sushi and reportedly fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

The restaurant will be closed today and until they can make repairs and the county can inspect the building and approve it for occupancy.

Responding To the accident was North County Fire and C.H.P.

The car was towed away.