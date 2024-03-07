Fallbrook Village Dental to host free Dental Saturday, March 16, for the community

Village News/Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – In an exemplary display of community service and commitment, Fallbrook Village Dental announces its third annual Free Dental Saturday, set to take place on March 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Jordan Colby, Dr. Ryan, and their dedicated team are opening their doors at 521 E. Alvarado St. to provide complimentary dental care to those in need.

Understanding the importance of accessible dental care, Dr. Colby and Dr. Ryan, along with two professional hygienists, will offer a range of dental services for free, on a first-come, first-served basis. Services may include teeth cleaning, extractions, crowns, and more, depending on individual needs and the time available.

"Over the years, we have met several people who could not afford the treatment they needed. These annual, free dental Saturdays provide a great opportunity for those in need to restore their oral health." Dr. Colby said.

This initiative stems from Dr. Colby's past experiences with dental missions across the globe, where he provided essential dental care to underserved populations. "We are here to serve and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors by removing the barrier of finances."

Dr. Colby, with a decade of experience in dentistry, teaches courses in implantology, full mouth rehab and orthodontics. The team at Fallbrook Village Dental is renowned for their expertise and creating a home-like experience. They specialize in teeth-in-a-day, implants, veneers, Invisalign® clear aligners, full-mouth rehab, ensuring comprehensive care for all their patients.

Fallbrook Village Dental's Free Dental Saturday underscores their unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the Fallbrook community. It reflects their dedication to providing high-quality dental care to everyone and all ages.

The team invites the underserved community of Fallbrook to take advantage of this generous offer. Remember, services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fallbrook Village Dental office. It's an opportunity not just to receive dental care but to experience the compassion and expertise of one of Fallbrook's finest dental practices.

Fallbrook Village Dental, led by Dr. Jordan Colby, and Dr. Ryan, is dedicated to offering the most up-to-date dental care, ensuring the health and beauty of each patient's smile. With a focus on advanced technology and personalized care, they provide a wide range of services designed to meet the dental needs of the entire family. Go to https://fallbrookvillagedental.com/ for more information.

