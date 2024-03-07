Above & beyond… customer service

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

I took my Nissan Rogue into Bevan Family Auto to have the horn repaired. When I dropped the car off, I asked Chris if he could do a Smog Check. He said he couldn’t and he recommended someone.

The next day he called me and I saw that I had missed his call – so I called him back. He told me my car would be ready in about a half hour – he was at the smog shop having my car certified – so that I would not have to do it.

I have been taking my car to Chris for several years now. I highly recommend Chris Bevan, of Bevan Family Auto located on Main Avenue.

Thank you, Chris!

Anita Kimzey

