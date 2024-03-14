Chipping Day to be held March 16

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is sponsoring another "chipping day" event on Saturday, March 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the property at the east side of the intersection of Alturas Road and W. Aviation Road. This event is open to all residents in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and DeLuz communities.

Material that will be accepted for chipping includes branches, (less than six inches in diameter), trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation. Brush must be free of mud, rocks and other debris. No tree stumps will be accepted. No commercial landscaping companies will be allowed to participate.

Volunteers will be at the site to assist in the unloading of vehicles. The material will be chipped into a container provided by EDCO Disposal Services and will not be available to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.