Motorcyclist down after hit and run

Village News and AC Investigations | Last updated Mar 18, 2024 7:46pm0
Village News/AC Investigations count

The .motorcycle les stands in the lane unable to be driven out of the street.

Village News/AC Investigations count

The rider's injuries are unknown. The rider in the green shirt is being assessed by NCF personnel.

Village News/AC Investigations count

A man on a motorcycle was reported to have e been hit by a driver in a black Nissan truck near Pico and East Mission tonight, March 18, at 5 :30 pm.

A person following the Nissan Truck was able to follow them and record the license plate and give it to the rider, according to a witness on the scene. NCFPD was on the scene but CHP hadn't arrived.

The motorcyclist was reported to have injuries. The motorcycle was towed as it was

Unrideable.

