FWC to hold bazaar, vendors wanted

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is holding a fundraising event at their clubhouse parking lot, Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If anyone is interested in having a vendor table for themself or an organization, they can request an application available through April 12.

Set-up for the bazaar at FWC will be at 9 a.m. A limited number of 6-foot tables will be available. There will be such things as crafts, vintage items, jewelry and the like. If interested, contact Sharon Drucker for more information at 951-850-3269 or [email protected].

If an application is submitted by April 1, the vendors will be listed on the advertising information. FWC meets the second Tuesday of each month at 10:00. For more information follow them visit https://fallbrookwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.