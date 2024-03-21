Speaking up for special ed teachers

I volunteered at my local middle school, Sullivan Middle School, in their moderate-severe classroom and I have been able to gain a lot of information and issues within the special education department.

I believe that SPED teachers should receive better pay for all the hard work, effort, and patience they put not only into the students but the classroom as well. The yearly salary pay for the average special education teacher in California is between $60,000 - $80,000 but can vary to the certain area and circumstance the teacher is assigned to.

Not only are they teachers, but they are role models and caregivers who do so much and support every single one of their students. Special education teachers play a crucial role in these students' lives, physically and mentally. The relationship between these teachers and these students creates a bond like no other teacher and student can.

I think that we as a community should consider that these teachers support and do so much for these kids/students. One way we can advocate for this issue is by talking with school boards and school administration and promoting better advertising to the community about the issues and what we want to fix.

Vanessa Cruz