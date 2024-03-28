Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
March 19
3200 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Shoplift - Defrauding an innkeeper - $950 or less - Vandalism - $400 or less
1200 blk Calle Sonia Contempt of court - Violate court order
1800 blk Acacia Ln. Missing adult
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Misc. incidents - Mental health evaluation
1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
March 20
700 blk Oak Glade Dr. Domestic violence - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.
3500 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Illegal camping - Felony other agency’s warrant - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
1700 blk Via Entrada Burglary - Residential - Get credit/others I.D.
Pala Rd. / Interstate 15 Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol
3900 blk Lake Circle Dr. Get credit/others I.D. - Theft by use of access card information
March 21
3800 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felon/addict possess/etc. firearm and ammunition
S. Old Hwy 395 / Pala Mesa Rd. (3) Arrests - Traffic stop - (2) false personation of another: special circumstance, (2) Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Misc. incidents
March 22
E. Aviation Rd. / S. Main Ave. Arrest - Traffic stop - Misdemeanor other agency’s warrant
300 blk E. Dougherty St. Assault with a deadly weapon - Not a firearm
600 blk Braemar Terrace Burglary - Residential
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm
400 blk W. Elder St. Arrest - Felony bench warrant our agency - ADW: Assault with firearm on person
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: intoxicated drug with alcohol
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol
1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
March 23
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Vandalism - Vehicle
200 blk Frolic Way Contempt of court - Violate protective order
100 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
600 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - From building
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly weapon - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
500 blk Elbrook Dr. Violate domestic violence court order
March 24
900 blk Alturas Rd. Rape by force or fear
300 blk N. Orange Ave. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
400 blk Potter St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
March 25
900 blk S. Alturas Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs
4700 blk Pala Rd. Suspicious person - Vandalism - $400 or less
