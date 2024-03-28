Sheriff Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

March 19

3200 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Shoplift - Defrauding an innkeeper - $950 or less - Vandalism - $400 or less

1200 blk Calle Sonia Contempt of court - Violate court order

1800 blk Acacia Ln. Missing adult

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Misc. incidents - Mental health evaluation

1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

March 20

700 blk Oak Glade Dr. Domestic violence - Battery: Spouse/exspouse/date etc.

3500 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Illegal camping - Felony other agency’s warrant - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

1700 blk Via Entrada Burglary - Residential - Get credit/others I.D.

Pala Rd. / Interstate 15 Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol

3900 blk Lake Circle Dr. Get credit/others I.D. - Theft by use of access card information

March 21

3800 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felon/addict possess/etc. firearm and ammunition

S. Old Hwy 395 / Pala Mesa Rd. (3) Arrests - Traffic stop - (2) false personation of another: special circumstance, (2) Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

200 blk E. Fallbrook St. Misc. incidents

March 22

E. Aviation Rd. / S. Main Ave. Arrest - Traffic stop - Misdemeanor other agency’s warrant

300 blk E. Dougherty St. Assault with a deadly weapon - Not a firearm

600 blk Braemar Terrace Burglary - Residential

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm

400 blk W. Elder St. Arrest - Felony bench warrant our agency - ADW: Assault with firearm on person

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: intoxicated drug with alcohol

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of alcohol

1300 blk Macadamia Dr. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

March 23

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Vandalism - Vehicle

200 blk Frolic Way Contempt of court - Violate protective order

100 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

600 blk S. Main Ave. Petty theft - From building

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault with deadly weapon - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

500 blk Elbrook Dr. Violate domestic violence court order

March 24

900 blk Alturas Rd. Rape by force or fear

300 blk N. Orange Ave. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

400 blk Potter St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

March 25

900 blk S. Alturas Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs

4700 blk Pala Rd. Suspicious person - Vandalism - $400 or less