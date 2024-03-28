Woman arrested on suspected DUI

A Driving under the influence call came into the Sheriff's office at about 10:30 am, Thursday, March 28. A woman driving a red Astrostar van was observed driving around town, parking in the middle of the street, getting out of her van in the street, cursing at people and waving something on a string that appeared to be glass or crystal.

She was then seen speeding down Main Ave and again on Old Stage Rd.

Sheriffs arrived and arrested her for suspected DUI in the 1200 block of Old Stage Rd and searched her vehicle and she was taken to be booked.

The woman was charged with a misdeamenor, being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff's department.

It was reported by people at the scene that there were methamphetamines also found in the van, although it's unverified.

This is an early version story. More will be reported as information is available.