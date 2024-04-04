Injuries and arrest after crash on E. Mission and Macadamia

A crash resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital and another was arrested on Wednesday. The crash was reported at 3:06 pm in Fallbrook at E. Mission and 1324 Macadamia Dr.According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Communications Center, Lt. Davis said that the call came in initially as just an incomplete call and afterward there was one arrest for a warrant. More will be reported on as information is available. There is no information as to the injuries or the person that was injured.