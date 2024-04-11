Car chase ends in arrest

San Diego County Sheriff's Lt Wilson confirmed to Village News that a carjacking that started in Escondido this afternoon at about 2:30 pm, Saturday, 04-13-24, ended in Fallbrook with a car crash, two arrests and a woman being transported to the hospital.

A chase ensued from Escondido involving Escondido Police, CHP, and eventually Fallbrook Sheriff's Department. It ended in Fallbrook with an accident at W. Fallbrook St. and S. Mission Rd. with an innocent victim in the other vehicle who was transported by North County Fire Protection District ambulance to a nearby hospital.