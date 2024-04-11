Fallbrook Chamber offers events in April

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They include:

Monday, April 15 – Employment Law Workshop presented by Jorden, Buechner & Serranzana, 10 a.m. at the chamber office; free for members/$10 for non-members. RSVP to Jackie at the chamber.

Tuesday, April 16 – Volunteer Fair at Fallbrook Senior Center, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A great opportunity to sign up to volunteer with a nonprofit organization in the community.

Sunday, April 21 – 37th Avocado Festival

Wednesday, April 24 – Presentation by San Diego County Assessor Jordan Marks at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum, 10 a.m. RSVP to Jackie at the Chamber.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.