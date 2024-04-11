Fallbrook Chamber offers events in April

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They include:
Monday, April 15 – Employment Law Workshop presented by Jorden, Buechner & Serranzana, 10 a.m. at the chamber office; free for members/$10 for non-members. RSVP to Jackie at the chamber.
Tuesday, April 16 – Volunteer Fair at Fallbrook Senior Center, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A great opportunity to sign up to volunteer with a nonprofit organization in the community.
Sunday, April 21 – 37th Avocado Festival
Wednesday, April 24 – Presentation by San Diego County Assessor Jordan Marks at the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum, 10 a.m. RSVP to Jackie at the Chamber.
Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.
