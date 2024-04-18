Learn to build better soil with FGC

FALLBROOK – Cindy Sparks Bruecks, a master gardener of San Diego County for over 20 years, will speak on "Bad Dirt to Good Dirt: Building Better Soil" at Fallbrook Garden Club's general meeting Tuesday, April 30. She is a sustainable landscape expert and an edible landscape trainer.

Sparks Bruecks spends her time, when not in the garden, speaking to garden groups and staffing the master gardener hotline, which is open 24 hours a day where gardeners can leave a recording with their garden questions.

Before retiring, Sparks Bruecks worked in the aerospace industry. She said as she laughed that she "spent time putting stuff on the moon," which is accurate but not really illuminating.

She is a mathematician by training, and she likes to use her expertise in science to understand and explain why things work the way they do. She said she promises not to do higher math when she comes to talk to the club about soil conditioning.

The Fallbrook Garden Club meets at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, at 12:30 p.m. for social time; 1 p.m. for the business meeting and 2 p.m. for the program. Guests are welcome; stop by the membership table for a guest name tag. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gardening Club.