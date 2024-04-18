Phillip Thomas died March 19, 2024, at the age of 84 at Palomar Health Center due to complications of pneumonia.

He was born in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 2, 1940, to Victor and Eunice Thomas, the youngest of five children.

He grew up in San Diego and was a gymnast and a lifeguard in his youth. He received a B.S. in physiology from BYU and then served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. He married Marcia "Jill" Banke in 1969.

They lived in Houston while Phil worked for NASA during the Apollo Mission years. They then moved back to California where Phil took a job for LA County. They moved to Fallbrook in 1979.

After Jill's death, he met Lynn Lamm in 2001 and they married in 2004, continuing to reside in Fallbrook. After Lynn's death in 2007, Phil spent time reading fantasy books, playing online video games, and spending holidays with his stepchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, his first wife Jill, his second wife Lynn, brother William, and sisters Dorothy and Margaret. He is survived by his sister Cherie of Oklahoma City, stepdaughter Stephanie (Robert) Gaddis of Fallbrook, and stepson David (Jessica) Lamm of Corona.

He was a kind man, the definition of a gentleman, and will be missed by all who knew him.