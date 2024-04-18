VFW Post 1924 to hold Memorial Day Ceremony at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery

FALLBROOK – Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 will be holding its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27, at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery located at 1177 Santa Margarita Drive.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include our 2023-24 Voice of Democracy essay winner Madeline Hall and Honorary Guest Speaker Retired Air Force Lt Col Kenneth Munson. The Fallbrook Garden Club will once again be generously providing flowers for attendees to place on the graves of their choosing.

The goal of this event is to pay tribute to those who have selflessly paid the ultimate price for our freedom. The ceremony will be followed by a free lunch provided at the VFW Hall located at 1175 Old Stage Road.

Opportunities to donate will be available and all funds will go towards the Post Relief Fund that supports the mission of the VFW to provide resources and services for our active-duty service members, veterans, and their families and to support the community programs the VFW is involved with.

The VFW recognizes the Snyder family for a donation towards the meal for the event in honor of Past Commander Fred Snyder, a Purple Heart recipient.

Submitted by the Charles E. Swisher Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924.