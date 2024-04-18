FVCC shows cars for seniors at annual event

FALLBROOK – On Saturday April 13, Fallbrook Skilled Nursing resumed its long-held tradition of inviting family and friends of their residents and patients to their annual BBQ luncheon for all, with hamburgers and hot dogs, salads, desserts, all the fixings.

A petting zoo was had for all the grandkids in attendance. The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club put 14 classic cars on display for guests and patients to take pictures with the cars, in the cars, and reminiscing with the owners.

In March, the FVCC donated funds to the nonprofits Fallbrook High School lacrosse team for new helmets, Foundation for Senior Care's Care Vans, and the Wings of Change group for the educational and service initiatives they promote.

Regarding the upcoming May 26 Downtown Fallbrook Vintage Car Show and swap meet/faire, the car registration is now closed as is the vendor/swap meet. They're at capacity!

The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Coal Bunker with eating tables there and across the street at the Caboose platform. Coffee shops will be open early, over eight restaurants will be open on that Sunday May 26, and there are three food trucks.

The Fallbrook Library lower parking lot will host the Swap Vendors and the 5150 Club is bringing 26 Rat Rods, real crowd-pleasers. The Presentation of the Colors by the ROTC and singing of the National Anthem are at 10:30 a.m.

Look for a special insert in the Village News that's all about the Car Show with a special map of the downtown area and schedule of events. Keep that section to review before the show to learn where all the action is happening on what streets.

Take notice of all the local merchants that have advertised in the insert, helping bring more funds to FVCC that is used to donate to the community all year long, over $25,000 last year.

Look for FVCC at Main and Fig at the Avocado Festival. The new posters, old posters, merchandise, and vintage cars will be on display.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.