Re: 'Blanket Project helps the less fortunate' [Village News, 4/4/24]

Thank you so much for the wonderful front page picture and article! I am sorry to take so long in thanking you but the publicity has created more "business" for me and, along with preparing for a rare visit from our Vermont daughter and family, I have been overwhelmed.

We have also responded to a request to teach crocheting at the high school as a new after school activity. Busy, busy.

I was contacted to pick up a new yarn donation which has ended in helping a 77 year old combat veteran clear out his home of his wife's many collections as she has passed away. He is very grateful to Tim and I for helping him with this and it will take months! He was responding to the article.

I have also been contacted by the Health and Wellness group to give blankets to Fallbrook and other individuals they are working to help out. This is a good thing since I had no way of knowing the needs of individual people in the area. They saw the article too.

So thank you again for the great publicity which helps us to help Fallbrook and nearby residents!

Carmen Willard

Fallbrook Blanket Project